Values for Living: Philosophy of Life

Since 1966 UCLA has been conducting a survey called “The American Freshman” which has surveyed incoming college students on a range of factors.
Over time there have been changes in the importance of the various surveyed values, the values people have for life.
The relative importance of “developing a meaningful philosophy of life” and of “being very well off financially” has changed over time. In the late 1960s developing a meaningful philosophy of life was the top value, being endorsed as an “essential” or “very important” goal by more than 80 percent of the entering freshmen.
Being very well off financially, on the other hand, lagged far behind in the late 1960s, ranking fifth or sixth on the list with less than 45 percent of the freshmen endorsing it as a very important or essential goal in life. Since that time, these two values have basically traded places, with being very well off financially now the top value (at 73.6 percent endorsement) and developing a meaningful philosophy of life now occupying sixth place at only 43.1 percent endorsement.
Does this mean that few people have a philosophy of life? I would maintain that everyone has a philosophy of life, whether they know it or not, whether developed and meaningful, or not.
I would observe that some of the people with the most money do not seem to be very happy people. And some of the people with the most money do not seem to be very stable either. Perhaps they need to take some time to be aware of the possibility that developing an intentional and meaningful philosophy of life could lead to greater happiness and stability. At this point I usually joke that we all would like to have a go at having a lot of money to see how we fare at being happy and stable (with the money)!
There are two philosophical values for living that were defined a long time ago. Altruism and Hedonism. Altruism is based on the Latin word “alteri” which means “other people”; it is defined as the belief in self-sacrificing concern for others’ welfare. Some of the synonyms of altruism are benevolence, kindness, social conscience, and charity. Some of its antonyms are selfishness, hard-heartedness, ruthlessness, and mercilessness. The song “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” comes to mind.
Hedonism came from the Greek word “hedone” which means “pleasure”; it is typically the pursuit of self-indulgence. It is synonymous with gratification, enjoyment, epicureanism, and debauchery. Its antonyms include self-controlled, self-denying, abstinent, and ascetic. Hedonism is also a school of thought which believes that pursuing personal pleasure and avoiding personal suffering are the keys to favorable well-being.” The 60’s slogan of “if it feels good, do it” fits this philosophy well.
Our service clubs, fraternal organizations, religious groups and churches, and various governmental and non-profit charitable organizations in Pickaway County are centered around altruistic goals. In heading for these goals, they often try to help people who are suffering, and they try to help people avoid suffering.
Sometimes they try to help people who are down and out to have a bit of happiness in their lives. They are not being hedonistic by doing this. Pleasure, happiness, and avoiding suffering are good things, if well ordered within a meaningful philosophy of life! I certainly give thanks for all the efforts of the various groups listed above. I know for a fact they would welcome your participation if you would decide to up the level of altruism in your lives!
You probably personally know people who are very altruistic in how they live their lives. You probably personally know people who are very hedonistic as well.
We certainly can see examples of both in the media. Most people have a mixture of selfishness and altruism in their lives. Seems like the short days and long nights of late fall and winter are good for us to take time to examine our lives and then put in some effort to develop some meaningful values for living.
Rev. Jeff Julien of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church (Hamilton Township, Franklin County) wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.