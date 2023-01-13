Values for Living: Prayer is Powerful

Up until this past year I have hardly paid any attention to pro football or basketball.
However, I am a fan of college football and basketball. In 2022 I started watching the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
On January 2nd I watched the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills game and witnessed Damar Hamlin tackle a Bengals player, who got up from the tackle and then fell to the ground. He did not move and I thought, I hope and pray he would be alright. The team medical staff rushed to the field, gave him CPR and eventually he was taken by emergency squad to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His team were praying, some were crying and some were motionless. The Bengals team was standing on the side lines perhaps also praying for him. They certainly had concern on their faces.
After what seemed like a long time the announcer came on the PA System to announce the game was indefinitely postponed. With that announcement the teams slowly headed for their locker rooms.
Shortly thereafter the crowd in the stadium dispersed. It wasn’t until the next day that we found out that Damar suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition. Some of his team flew home early Tuesday morning and others stayed to be with him.
My first response was to pray for Damar, his family and the teams. I am sure those in the stadium were doing the same. We all needed the help of the Lord to get through this.
This past Monday Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center and transported to a local hospital in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Timothy Pritts, UC Health Physician said there is no reason to believe that Damar won’t continue his path to recovery.
“Prayer has the power to transform our fear into faith. It reminds us that we are never alone. Everything we are, body and soul, is in the hands of God. So pray and welcome God’s healing power.” I am the Lord who heals you. Exodus 15:26
We praise you and thank you Lord for the good work you have done. Amen.
Mary Kay Wood, a retired Pastoral Minister – St. Joseph Catholic Church, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.