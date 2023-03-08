The really cold days of winter have passed. And we are now living in that time of the year when life returns to the world around us.
I have already witnessed a few people mowing their lawns which is an indication that it won’t be long until the rest of us fools, who have lawns, will be doing the same thing soon. Trees are budding and flowers are blossoming as color returns to our world in a beautiful way. These are all indicators that springtime is close at hand.
Along with the arrival of visible life and beauty returning to our world, spring is that time of year when people do something really crazy. I mean really crazy! They scrub everything they can find. In fact, you can often see the family dog running off to hide from this craziness because they know they are next. They wipe and clean every window in the house.
Personally, I like to leave my windows dirty so people can’t see in. I don’t want them standing out on the lawn watching me. They drag everything out of the closet and box up those items they no longer deem necessary. Then they ship them off to a charity. In a word this is the time of year when people CLEAN! How utterly disgusting?!
And there is even a name for it—spring cleaning. As if, normal people do a summer or fall or winter cleaning. I am sure one of my friends who I nicknamed gas (because of their initials) has all four of these seasonal cleaning rituals down pat. However, I’m not sure many other people do.
Spring, however, is the one time of year when a larger number of people go through this disgusting cleaning ritual. Obviously, I’m not a real big fan of spring cleaning or deep cleaning. Actually, if I am being honest, the only thing I like to clean is my plate. Momma always said, “You need to clean your plate, mister!” I cleaned it alright, I ate every bit of food that was on it and when I was finished eating, I let the dog lick it so that it was indeed sparkling clean.
Right about now many of you are probably asking “What does any of this have to do with my life?”
While I may not see all the value in spring cleaning that other people see, I do see value in doing a personal spring cleaning. By this, I mean taking time to evaluate who we are versus who we want to be.
Taking time to reflect on and pinpoint those things in our lives that are getting in the way of who we want to be. While we often spend time cleaning the things around us and even ourselves in terms of what people see, the real cleaning we need often lies within us.
As we go about cleaning the visible things around us, I encourage us to look inward as well and do a spring cleaning of the soul, if you want. Most likely there are things that we can easily identify within our being that are more of a hindrance than a help.
We need to do our best to wipe them away. In addition, we may find that there are things we need to let go of as well. Things like grudges, fear, excuses, or anything that has an unhealthy hold on us come to mind. Whether or not we choose to embark upon a good ol’ fashioned spring cleaning, we should definitely take time do a spring cleaning of our soul. It is the only way we can ever hope to be who we want to be. P.S. If anybody needs some extra windows to clean, give me a call I have a lot of them!