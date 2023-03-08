Values For Living: Follow Through On Resolutions

Ty Myers

The really cold days of winter have passed. And we are now living in that time of the year when life returns to the world around us.

Recipe of the Day

Pastor Ty Myers of Emmanuel UMC & Zion UMC wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments