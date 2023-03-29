Baseball Season is now officially underway, and with it comes a certain thrill. I was in fourth grade when I went to my first MLB game.
A night at Tiger Stadium in Detroit was the reward for all of us who were orange-belted crossing-guards at Maplewood Elementary School. I remember hotdogs, peanuts, and my friend Donnie who brought his tan, leather, Charlie-Brown glove in hopes of catching a flyball that wonderful night. (He never did.)
I’ve had the privilege of attending games at the stadiums of the Tigers, White Sox, Orioles, Yankees, Pirates and Cubs. However, my favorite baseball field of all time is at the elementary school a couple miles down the road from our house where our son played his first season of T-ball.
Andrew was four years old when the community told us it was time for him to play ball. We paid our $50 for the local league, and he was assigned to---I mean drafted by---the Nuggets, coached by a local firefighter. After years of experience with T-ball players, Coach John declared that this year his team was the Chicken Nuggets, not the golden ones.
The T-ball field was off to the side of where the big kids played, conveniently closer to the bathroom and snack shack. Smaller than the other fields, the T-ball area was a lot of lumpy grass, patches of sand at the pitchers’ mound and at home, and a thin line of sandy dirt cutting a diamond path around the bases.
At the Nuggets’ first practice Coach John gathered the team around him while hovering parents listened closely. Coach talked about the basics of the game and then gave the boys and girls just two rules:
1. Pay attention! 2. Have fun!
His first point was for them to keep their eye on the ball. Move toward it to catch it. Figure out where the play is. First base? Home plate? Get the ball to your teammates in time to make the play! It was good advice yet amusing to witness it in practice! While moms and dads sat on the sidelines in our lawn chairs, Coach whistled the young players through agility drills and kept them moving the whole hour so they would sleep well that night.
Coach’s second point was to enjoy the game. If they weren't having fun, then something was wrong. While these were good words for the kids to hear, I also wondered if that second rule was geared more for the parents, to remind them not to take the game too seriously. Four-and-five-year-olds deserve a chance to learn and fall in love with the game without that high pressure that so often comes with playing sports.
Coach John’s two T-ball rules offer great life-wisdom for all of us:
1. Pay attention! Notice the world and all its beauty. Give thanks and take care of it. Be mindful of the people you encounter every day. Concentrate on what is happening around you and respond to the needs in front of you. Be a considerate and encouraging team member.
2. Have fun! Enjoy yourself as you move through life. Find delight in your work, home, school, and friendships. If there is little happiness, it is quite possible that you might need to re-evaluate your situation, address the tension, ask for help, and tweak or change things.
After two weeks of practice, the Nuggets played their first game. They were all excited when it was their turn to bat; however, the energy changed when they took the field. While the other team was batting, some of our players in the infield became fascinated by the sand around the bases. Instead of standing ready for the ball coming in their direction, they crouched down building sandcastles or tracking ant trails!
The team was following rule #2 (have fun), but not rule #1 (pay attention). At the next practice, Coach John added a third rule for the T-Ball players: Don't play in the dirt!" The parents laughed, but I think we adults need to add that to our rulebook, too.
Pay attention. Have fun. And don’t play in the dirt. I’m pretty sure you know what I mean.