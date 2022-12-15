Values for Living: The Christmas Tree

Over the past forty years I have learned the fine art of Christmas tree decorating from the best of holiday designers.
The modern tree artist knows all branches require wrapping of lights rather than stringing them. The posh and the bouchée theme their trees and display a different motif in each room of their meticulous works of art.
A few years ago, I began to push back on such things. I desired or longed to celebrate with more authentic displays of Christmas. The Charlie Brown tree seemed my style as I aged. The “Less Than” appealed to my heart and brought me Christmas joy somehow. Yet isn’t it our best that we should bring to the One born King of Kings? Maybe I was wrong in rolling my eyes at the ornate and fussy designer trees in recent years. I do love to look at beautiful Christmas trees lit up in all their splendor.
Whether a tree is designer or there is no display of at tree at all; we must ask ourselves what really matters this Christmas. This Christmas I was taught a valuable lesson by a friend’s humble little Christmas tree. Believe it or not, the tree humbled me. Let me tell you the story.
A week or two ago a friend helped me erect my six-foot Christmas Evergreen. Carefully I brought out each handmade ornament my children had made through the years. One was an ink drawing of the manger scene on a three by five card stock that my daughter made at my kitchen table when she was eight years old. Another valuable piece is a candy cane heart made from pipe cleaners my son made thirty years ago as a child.
My youngest son loved John Deere tractors. His was hung with love. Before the precious memories were hung carefully on my tree, I insisted that each branch be fluffed. It all was up and decorated in less than thirty minutes. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Then that same friend said they were not sure they were even going to put up a tree. “It seemed such a hassle”, they said. I was mortified and retorted quickly. For days I ask if that friend had put up their tree yet and if I could come and help.
Today I walked into their living room and laid eyes on the ancient tree my friend brought up reluctantly from their basement. IT HAD NOT BEEN FLUFFED! Then I really looked at it. Oh, my goodness. The first thing out of my heedless mouth was that this tree must be replaced, tossed, and a new tree purchased. There were only about five ornaments, and the tinsel was not even arranged. It had been just thrown on the tree in a clump. Did it come down a chimney like the Grinch putting it back? I began to giggle.
Then I giggled more. I did try to contain the laughter, but this tree made Charlie Brown’s tree look like the one at the Rockefeller Center in NYC. Before long we were both rolling in laughter. I decided this was the best tree I had ever seen, because it was the worst. I love underdogs, even if it is a Christmas tree.
Later I pondered my friend’s tree. Recalling the fact that this friend’s son died a few years ago at only twenty-nine years of age, it all made sense. The reluctance to put up the tree.
The tree that looked like someone was mad when they decorated it made sense. It was probably the tree the sons sat around as small boys. And I had laughed unaware. My friend had been a good sport about it all, but I was so ashamed. I had not put it altogether then. Now, I see clearly the pain.
“Lord, help us all to be more sensitive to others throughout this Christmas season. Help us to carry the pain, with kindness, others may attempt to hide. May the Lord’s peace and comfort fall upon the weary and grieving. Amen”
DeVon Davis is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.