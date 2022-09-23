Values for Living: The Swiss Miss Can

Many years ago I lived in what people called an old farm house.
This house was probably over a hundred years old. It was a cozy home and not very big. Over time there had been some add ons and when it came to closet space there wasn’t much there.
One of the closets had shelving which was a great place for me to put my books. There was also space for all of my craved bird species (I am a bird watcher) and small statues of angels, St. Francis of Assisi and room for my upside down Swiss Miss Chocolate Cocoa Can. There was even space on the rug under all the shelving for games, picture puzzles and other items. I was glad for that space.
When I had meetings at the house, the TV room only had 2 chairs but one could bring others in from the kitchen. There was a sitting room where the book shelves were with sitting for at least 5 people. Sometimes before the meeting even started some would look my books over, some would check out the birds and most of the time others were questioning the Swiss Miss Can and why was it upside down?
Actually once in a while someone would ask, do you know that can is upside down. And I would reply, yes I am aware of it. Once or twice over the years someone asked if I could tell them why the can was upside down. And so I did.
A number of years ago when I was meeting with a group of people every week we would start with prayer and then discuss perhaps a topic or if someone had an issue they wanted to discuss that is how the meeting went.
Over time it seemed apparent that some in the group had the same issues most of the time. One evening one of the participants suggested that what had worked for them was to “turn their situation over to God” and not take it back.
The way they did that was to write the situation down on a piece of paper, put it in a can, close the lid and turn it over. And the can stayed that way until they added more pieces of paper, maybe months or years later they turned the can in an upright position, checked out their pieces of paper and found that some of the things they gave to God had been taken care of.
Those pieces were removed and burned. Some had not been answered and if it was still bothersome to them they left that piece of paper in the can and again perhaps even added more pieces of paper.
Some had said that is ridiculous. I can turn things over to God and do it all the time and others like myself like the idea of using the can even though I had spent much time praying about those things I would place in the can. It certainly has worked for me.
When I place the paper in the Swiss Miss Can I am REALLY ready to turn it over to God and not take it back.
The one thing that we need to remember is God takes care of these things in His timing not ours.
So do not expect things will be changed in a few days or a month. It doesn’t usually happen that way.
“Dismiss all anxiety from your minds. Present your needs to God in every form of prayer and in petitions full of gratitude. Then God’s own peace, which is beyond all understanding, will stand guard over your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus”. Philippians 4:6-7
Mary Kay Wood, retired Pastoral Minister for St. Joseph Catholic Church, wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.