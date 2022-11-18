Values For Living: What Time Is It?

Again we have been blessed with the Pumpkin Show that has come and gone for another year, beautiful weather and the joy of seeing the spectacular colors of the leaves all about us.
But with all of those events, we are also reminded that winter is on its way with more changes that will take place, as people continue to hustle and rush to meet appointments, responsibilities and schedules.
I wonder how many of us has asked the question “Where did the summer and fall seasons go to”? Where do we go from here?
Oliver Wendell Holmes once said “THE GREATEST THING IN THE WORLD IS NOT AS MUCH AS WHERE WE ARE, BUT IN WHAT DIRECTION ARE WE GOING”?
Have you noticed in places where there was much advertisement regarding Halloween, costumes, etc., that now things have changed to remind us that Christmas will soon be celebrated and already the decorations are being advertised plus children’s toys.
But I want to say something about all of this. Haven’t we forgotten something while rushing into the Christmas atmosphere? What happened to the time that was known as THANKSGIVING?
Many think it means a day off of work, a day out of school, to go on a quick trip to visit someone.
Is Thanksgiving being eliminated from minds because they take the real meaning and throw it aside and hurry in preparing for Christmas? Should we not be thankful for those Pilgrims who came to the shores of America in search of a place where they could freely and joyfully worship
God and have peace of mind? A freedom and a peace that we are still blessed with. Do we really and freely worship God and thank Him for the may things we are blessed with in America or has that been taken for granted and thrown aside for the time being as mankind rushes on.
I appreciate the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: "THE TASK AHEAD IS NEVER AS GREAT AS THE POWER BEHIND US”. It is important to shop, take time and think about how blessed we are as a person, family, city and nation.
William D. Longstaff wrote a song entitled “TAKE TIME TO BE HOLY”. It is three Verses long, but in Verse one it reads: "TAKE TIME TO BE HOLY, SPEAK OFTEN WITH GOD, FIND REST IN HIM ALWAYS, AND FEED ON HIS WORD. MAKE FRIENDS OF GOD’S CHILDREN, HELP THOSE WHO ARE WEAK, FORGETTING IN NOTHING, HIS BLESSING TO SEEK”.
Yes, Thanksgiving is still a time to pause and be thankful for those Pilgrims, for their commitment, for our freedom and for the privilege to look up and thank God for the blessings He has given to us.
HEBREWS 5:14 reminds us, “BUT SOLID FOOD IS FOR THE MATURE, WHO BY CONSTANT USE HAVE TRAINED THEMSELVES TO DISTINGUISH GOOD FROM EVIL”.
Take time to be THANKFUL for life.
Rev. Lynn Summers of the First Church of God Community Worship Center, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.