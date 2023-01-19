Values For Living: What's The Difference?

As you and I move through the winter with the fluctuating temperatures it is without doubt that our adapting to the cold winter is not as easy as it once was for the older people.
As a young child we could play outside all day and not be bothered by the cold weather. Today I find myself having to put on more heavy clothing that makes me feel like a penguin walking around. The accumulation of snow used to be welcomed and we could do a lot of activities like sleigh riding, throwing snow balls and building snowmen.
Now I enjoy watching it snow from inside a warm house.
Isn’t it amazing how things change? Another change is the taste of food. There are certain foods that neither children nor adults will try. They take one look at the dish, turn their heads and say, “No”. I remember being at the table of some relatives and the dad would say with a authoritative voice, “Eat every bite of food on your plate,“ My parents did not make those kind of remarks and if they did I would probably have had a fat dog by my side.
Have you ever been told, “You get hungry enough, you will eat that on your plate.”
My mom used to cook beef liver for my dad and to me it smelled awful so I wouldn’t even taste it. Then one day I was riding with my boss on a route and we had worked through our lunch hour and also supper time without eating. As we came to a house on the route we were met by a boy who came to our truck eating a beef liver sandwich.
The boss asked him if he had any liver left over in the house and the boy replied, “Yes, would you fellows like me to get you a sandwich?” and the boss said yes. When he returned with the beef liver sandwich, I looked at it with question but I was hungry and with the first bite I found it to be delicious.
Since that day, I enjoy a beef liver meal now and then.
There are times and situations that changes ones likes and dislikes and as we grow older and have needs such as hunger for certain food, I also believe people always have a need to be appreciated and loved even in winter, spring, summer and fall.
To say “Hello” or “How are you” to a person could be the only nice thing someone has said to them that day.
I encourage you to remember the first and second commandment found in MATTHEW 22: 37-39, ‘THOU SHALT LOVE THE LORD THY GOD WITH ALL THY HEART, AND WITH ALL THY SOUL, AND WITH ALL THY MIND. THIS IS THE FIRST AND TRUE COMMANDMENT. AND THE SECOND IS LIKE UNTO IT, THOU SHALT LOVE THY NEIGHBOUR AS THYSELF.”
This doesn’t mean you will start liking beef liver and other kinds of food, but you will like yourself and your neighbor. Have a great day and let’s go to church together Sunday.
Rev. Lynn Summers of the First Church of God Community Worship Center is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.