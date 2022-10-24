Viewpoint: As Woke Metastasizes Our Military

Our military is facing an acute crisis from within as Woke ideologies are being involuntarily forced on our fighting forces. This “woke” movement was born during the Obama administration. Interestingly, officers who supported this then are now admirals and generals.
When he came into office, Joe Biden aggressively pushed the Woke agenda into our military by executive orders. Our military leaders had no choice but to follow them as their Commander in Chief.
So Woke, to our military, is like a live hand grenade thrown into the middle of our military establishment. As this Woke social cancer spreads throughout our military, what are its ramifications for the safety and security of our nation? America’s safety from our enemies is the victim.
Serving in our armed forces is voluntary. Young people mainly enlisting rely on the service reputations and word of mouth from those serving, their desire to serve their country and not be brainwashed by Woke ideology. Like most other Americans, these potential enlistees oppose Wokeness and the infiltration of cultural Marxism and do not want to be exposed to it. As a result, military enlistments are substantially down and not meeting requirements. America’s strength and readiness are compromised. The eyes of our enemies are watching us.
Many current military service members have publicly complained about being subjected to CRT (Critical Race Theory) indoctrination as part of the Pentagon’s Wokeness indoctrination. They complained that they were divided by race and sex into groups for “privilege walks” and spoke out against receiving and reading lists of critical race theory books as part of the Defense Department’s new anti-extreme and diversity training.
The Encyclopedia Britannica defines CRT (Critical Race Theory) as a concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. Accordingly, it holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist. This anti-American indoctrination is infecting our military.
Thomas Spoehr served for 36 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant General. General Spoehr said: “Wokeness in the military has become ingrained. And unless the policies that flow from it are illegal or directly jeopardize readiness, senior military leaders have little alternative but to comply.”
“Woke ideology undermines military readiness in various ways. It undermines cohesiveness by emphasizing differences based on race, ethnicity, and sex. It undermines leadership authority by introducing whether a promotion is based on merit or quota requirements. It leads to military personnel serving in specialties and areas for which they are not qualified or ready. And it takes time and resources away from training activities and weapons development that contribute to readiness.”
“Wokeness in the military also affects relations between the military and society. For example, it is a disincentive for many young Americans in terms of enlistment. And it undermines wholehearted support for the military by a significant portion of the American public at a time when it is needed the most.”
Woke has metastasized in our armed forces to the very top of our military establishment. Here is an example. During the summer of 2021, generals who enforced diversity and Wokeness upon our military (instead of planning the details of a safe and orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan) would have been fired, facing court-martial for dereliction of duty.
Yet, no general will be held accountable for the murder of thirteen Americans there. Why did General Mark Milley, Chairman of The Joint Chiefs, and others not see the Taliban takeover coming? They were preoccupied with fashioning the Woke agenda for our armed forces.
A number of brave, patriotic “whistleblowers,” at the cost of their careers, are coming forward to expose the effects of the Woke/CRT agenda in our armed forces.
Pray for America and those patriots bravely supporting the readiness and mission of our military while facing the imposed Woke agenda. MARK 3:25 KJV “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com