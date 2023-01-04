Viewpoint: Climate Change?

Christmas week here in southern Ohio, and in most of the nation — brought out the heaviest winter clothing and snow plows on every corner!
I find myself today as I write this basking in a balmy 61 degrees with flood warnings lighting up my I-Phone numerous times. I’m quite satisfied with the 61 degrees by the way!
Oh, I have a clear opinion on the so called “global warming” topic, but what I want to focus on today is not so much the global climate, but the spiritual climate.
Join with me for a quick walk through chapter six of John’s gospel and see what the spiritual climate was then. “When Jesus knew in himself that his disciples murmured at it, he said unto them, Doth this offend you? What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before? It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life. But there are some of you that believe not. For Jesus knew from the beginning who they were that believed not, and who should betray him. And he said, therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father. From that time, many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him. Then said Jesus unto the twelve, will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life.”
After reading that, I want us to remember that Jesus’ popularity had grown tremendously in recent days. He had in this chapter alone fed five thousand and walked on the water and consequently many followed Him for the wrong reason. Jesus even mentions that He is aware of why they are following Him in verse 26. By the way, Jesus still knows why people follow Him today. Jesus then begins to teach the truth of who He is in such a way that the climate began to change and many became offended and even quit following Him altogether. It was there in the midst of a changing spiritual climate that Jesus asks a probing question in verse 67, “Will ye also go away?” The question is profound and soul searching but the answer is eternally significant. We’ll look at the answer He got that day but before we do, back to the climate issue.
Today’s spiritual climate has changed dramatically since I became involved in ministry 40 years ago. How the media defines spirituality, how sitcoms portray Christ followers, how our culture defines and treats church-goin’ folk is a different temperature today than it was a few years back.
Some of the skepticism is deserved due to lapses in integrity and character but I truly believe that Satan has taken full advantage of past failures and his minions have tried to redefine what it means to be a Christian altogether. The problem for him is that Jesus hasn’t changed and what it means to be a Christian is still the same today as it was when Paul met Jesus on the Damascus road.
What I think these verses and the climate they were spoken in tell us is this. To Follow Jesus then, regardless of the attitude and sentiment of the world, you first had to be serious. No playing games, no Sunday only faith here. You had to be serious and committed to whom you believe in and why, realizing that eternity is at stake for you and for those you influence.
Secondly, you had to be close to Him as the social winds blew hard against the follower of Jesus. Jesus is described as a “present help in time of trouble”, A friend that sticks closer than a brother”, and one who will never leave us nor forsake us.” He won’t leave us; let’s not leave Him!
We also need to be filled with him as we weather whatever the world around us says or does. My good friend Dr. Jim Diehl in one of his sermons used an illustration that will live on for years to come in the hearts of those who have heard him. He shared that our lives are like a sponge and when we are squeezed whatever is on the inside will come out! Boy will that ever preach!
To victoriously survive in any spiritual climate, we must be serious in our walk with the Lord.
We must be close to Him and we must be filled with Him. So now back to the question followed by the answer Peter gave Jesus. “Then said Jesus unto the twelve, will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life.”
I love the answer, don’t you? You see I believe that Jesus asks us all the same question when the temperature dips below freezing and the cold winds of disappointment blow in our lives. How effectively do you navigate your spiritual climate?
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in many newspaper including the Circleville Herald.