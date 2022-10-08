Viewpoint: From Whence We Came

Tim Throckmorton

To quote that timeless sage Yogi Berra, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Just last week, a House committee hearing on abortion restrictions took an unexpected turn Thursday when a Democratic witness who works for Planned Parenthood testified that men can become pregnant. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, medical director for primary and trans care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, replied in the affirmative after being asked by Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia Republican, if men could become pregnant. “So men can have pregnancies, especially trans men,” Dr. Kumar told the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Wait, what? If I would have written, posted or even said aloud what I just wrote 10 years ago I wouldn’t have believed my own words!

