Viewpoint: Wokeness In Our Military, Good Or Bad

Keith Throckmorton

Woke is now defined in Miriam Webster’s dictionary as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) “ and identified as U.S. slang.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments