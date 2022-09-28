Wetherell Family Thankful for Community Support

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all who came out to support my son, CJ Wetherell, at his benefit Craft Show on Sept. 17th, held at the Amvets in Circleville.
A special thank you to all the donors and vendors. Please help us show our appreciation to the following local businesses that made a huge impact on our benefit: City BBQ, Zanzis Pizza, Sheetz, Jenson’s Plumbing, Amvet’s Women’s Auxiliary, Wes Banco, Jersey Mike’s, Subway, Buffalo Wild Wings, RV Tires, Lindsey’s Bakery, The Dawnette Johnston Group (Howard Henna Real Estate), Dan Schenck, Rent 2 Own, JV Photography, Tim Hortons, Roosters, Gants Pizza, Hess Law Firm, Classic Cutters, Boost Mobile, Kidwell Realty, Island Glow, other donors include Coca-Cola, Frito Lay several individuals and of course all our vendors and everyone that came out to support us.
Please support these businesses with your patronage and thank them for caring about the people in our community.
We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community! Because of the generous support of our community and the hard work of many volunteers, CJ is closer to his goal of getting a van with the proper conversion, to fulfill all his transportation needs. We are so incredibly grateful and truly blessed beyond measure!
When we are able to purchase the van and conversion, you will see a license plate around town that reads, Team CJ and you will know this happened all because of you!
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” ~ Helen Keller
Many heartfelt thanks and warm regards,
Tammie Wetherell & Family
Circleville
