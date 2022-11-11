Who Should Win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Pete Hegseth

If the Nobel Peace Prize was given out to people who truly made the world a more peaceful place, one group would win every year: the United States military—the US Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

