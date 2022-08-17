COLUMBUS – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its preseason poll on Monday, just 11 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season opener. Ohio State was selected seventh in the AVCA’s preseason poll.
Last season, the Buckeyes set a program record with 14-consecutive weeks in the AVCA’s top-10. The previous record for 10-straight weeks in the top-10, accomplished in 2004. Ohio State also achieved the highest ranking in program history when they were picked third on September 13 and September 20 after tying the program’s previous record of fourth, set in 1994, the week prior.
The Buckeyes were selected to finish fourth in the conference, according to the Big Ten’s poll released earlier this month. Ohio State hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus last fall, for the first time since 2015, advancing to the NCAA regional semifinals for the second-consecutive season. OSU earned a 27-6 record and went 15-5 in Big Ten matches, earning a total of five ranked wins. Junior opposite Emily Londot, senior setter Mac Podraza and junior middle blocker Rylee Rader were all selected to the preseason all-conference team.
The Buckeyes open the 2022 season by hosting back-to-back matches against No. 2 Texas on Aug. 26 and 27.
The Buckeyes open the 2022 season by hosting back-to-back matches against No. 2 Texas on Aug. 26 and 27.
