P3 Director optimistic about county's economic future

Ryan Scribner, Executive Director of Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) spoke Thursday to the Circleville Rotary Club about the county’s bright economic future.
Scribner shared highlights such as Dupont opening up a new $250 million production line, how developers are actively seeking property to develop for industrial and residential usage that may see thousands of new rooftops, ongoing progress with the Everts Center and job growth.
“There is nothing but opportunity in front of us,” he said to the Rotarians, which included Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and other leaders of Pickaway County.
Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) is the economic development agent for Pickaway County and its municipalities.
Scribner said P3 has three main objectives: promote and market the advantages of locating business in the County; promote a stronger business environment by facilitating retention and expansion efforts of local employers; and deliver a seamless network of economic development services and value-added programs to existing businesses, local government, and prospective companies throughout Pickaway County.
P3 is a non-profit corporation with a board of directors comprised of leaders from the public and private sectors. P3 receives its funding from a variety of investors in the public and private sectors.
Scribner said Pickaway’s people to share input so as growth can be sustainable – a sweet spot that balances economic growth with quality of life.
“Be a part of the planning process – be a part of the solution,” he said.
