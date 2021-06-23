CHILLICOTHE — Two late-game homer runs could not deny the Chillicothe Paints who claimed victory Tuesday evening against the Lafayette Aviators at VA Memorial Stadium with the final score 7-6.
The Paints wasted no time in giving the people what they paid to see Tuesday evening scoring the contest’s first run in the bottom of the first. Prior to stepping into the batter’s box, the Paints defense allowed one hit with one Aviator left on base.
No on the offensive approach, Paints No. 16 Jimmy Allen claimed the first out of the inning after hitting a fly ball toward right field. Next up was No 31 Jake Silverstein who recorded a double putting himself into scoring position.
As fellow Paint No. 11 Trey Smith’s bat attempt, Silverstein took advantage of a wild pitch from Aviators’ No. 22 Chase Stratton, tallying one earned run for the Paints.
The Paints continued their offensive approach after no runs were scored by the visitors in the top of the second inning. Now in the bottom of the second, No. 10 Nathan Rose recorded a triple with one out already in the inning.
Now in prime scoring territory, No. 40 Isaac Blair came into the batter’s box, advancing by a fielder’s choice to first base while Rose scored another earned run for the Paints.
Paints’ No. 32 Jackson Feltner then advanced to second base on a 2-0 count putting Blair on third base. Allen was walked to first making the bases loaded for Silverstein coming up to bat. However, he struck out for out number two of the inning.
Stratton walked another Paint, this time Smith, pushing Blair in for the earned run score and the second of the inning. It was shortly after the Paints scoring the Aviators obtained out number three of the inning thanks to a fly ball to center field by Paints’ No. 2 Kent Reeser, leaving three of his teammates on base.
The Aviators struggled to put scores on the board, at least in the initial three innings. Now with three on base in the top of the fourth, Aviators’ No. 23 Miguel Rivera was walked by Paints’ 36 Jake Norris, giving the visitors their first unearned run of the game. The visitors picked up another unearned score taking the lead down to just one run — Paints lead 3-2.
The bottom of the fourth proved to be a quick offensive attempt for the Paints as the Aviators hastily snagged three outs.
Now in the top of the fifth, the Aviators took over the lead after a single by No. 19 Carlos Contreras gave an opening for two of his teammates to record two unearned runs — Aviators now led the Paints 4-3.
However, the Paints stayed vigilant on the offensive end in the bottom of the fifth. After Smith recorded a double, Reeser came to the plate. In the middle of his at bat, Smith took advantage of a wild pitch as he stole third base. Reeser connected on a pitch but was called out but not until Smith came in for the tying score — Paints tie the game at 4-4.
In the sixth and seventh innings, the Paints took over the lead now at 7-4 heading into the top of the eighth inning. With two outs already, Aviators’ Rivera hit a home run with no other teammates on base, chopping the Paints lead down to two runs.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Aviators had one last chance to either tie or take the lead. The atmosphere became enticing after Aviators’ No. 18 Tanner Craig hit another home run with just one out in the final inning so far.
However, the Paints grabbed the final two outs of the game, solidifying them as the victors with the final score 7-6 against the visiting Aviators.
Winning on the mound for the Paints was Norris who pitched for four innings Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one. Paints’ No. 18 Ruben Ramirez claimed the save for the day with him and fellow pitching staff members (No. 41 Drew Armbrustmacher and No. 9 Drew Wilson) combining for 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Losing on the hill for the Aviators was Stratton who pitched for five innings allowing four runs on five hits, striking out five and walking two Paints.
As of Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Paints game against the Johnstown Mill Rats (6-16), the Paints sit at a 10-12 record and are third in the Ohio River Valley division of the Prospect League.
Thursday at 7:05 p.m., the Paints are schedule to face the Mill Rats at Sargent’s Stadium in Johnstown, PA.