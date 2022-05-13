LANCASTER – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public to identify two vehicles and drivers whose actions caused a serious injury traffic crash on state Route 37 near the intersection of state Route 256 yesterday in Fairfield County.
Troopers responded to state Route 37 shortly after 3 p.m. yesterday due to the report of a four-car traffic crash in a construction zone. A 911 caller stated two vehicles, a black Dodge sedan and a red Dodge pickup, were driving north on a closed roadway, which caused southbound traffic to abruptly stop. While traffic was stopped, a four-vehicle chain reaction crash occurred.
As a result of the crash, Cheryl Woltz, 65, Lancaster, was flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries; and Jason Holland, 48, Lancaster, was transported to Fairfield Medical Center with injuries. The black Dodge sedan and red Dodge pickup failed to remain at the scene.
One witness provided troopers with footage from an onboard camera which shows the vehicles driving the wrong way on the closed road. If you have seen these vehicles or have any information that would help troopers locate them, please contact the Lancaster Post at (740) 654-1523.
