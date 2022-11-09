Peggy J. Johnson Dean

GRAMLING, SC — Peggy Jean Johnson Dean, 95, of Gramling, SC passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elsie Foster Johnson and wife of the late Earl Dean. She is survived by a son Carey Dean of Suwanee, Georgia; two step sons; Terry (Karon) Dean of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Duane Dean of Ludlow, Kentucky, seven step grandchildren, many great grandchildren and cousins Donald (Brenda) Johnson, Donette (Kenny) Griswald, Scott (Gina) Johnson, Gary and Scott Foster, and her long time, dearly appreciated caregiver, companion and friend Alma Bobo. She was a school teacher for over 30 years, having taught thousands of students in commercial business in the Polk County North Carolina School System and General Business, Business Law, and Typing in the Circleville, Ohio and Laurelville, Ohio School Systems. She was a member of both the Good Shepard United Methodist Church in Circleville, Ohio and the Gramling United Methodist Church in Gramling, South Carolina. She was also the piano accompanist at Gramling UMC. She was actively involved in the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Church Circle, and a volunteer for both the Pickaway County Board of Elections and Berger Hospital during her retirement years. Peggy loved to teach and her greatest thrill was knowing that she had helped a student learn and perfect skills that would serve them in their future lives. In her spare time she tended to her flower gardens each year. She had a wry sense of humor and read the comic strips each day — with her favorites being Peanuts, The Far Side and Calvin and Hobbes. She played the piano, enjoyed all music and had a special affinity for The Beatles. In her retirement, she traveled the world, including the British Isles, Scandavia, Italy, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific Islands, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, the Canadian Provinces and 48 U.S. States. A friend to all she met, she will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022 at Gramling United Methodist Church in Gramling, South Carolina. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary conducted by Reverend Rick Brown. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Petty Funeral Home & Crematory Landrum, SC
