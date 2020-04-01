Judge Luann Cooperrider
A New Lexington youth charged with probation violation was placed in Residential Drug Treatment.
A 17-year-old New Lexington boy charged with underage consumption was fined $150 and court costs. His driver’s license is suspended until age 18 and he was ordered to attend counseling. He must complete the Choices Program. He was placed on Intensive Probation and in the Youth and Family Services Program.
Court News
Judge Cooperrider coordinated the principals’ meeting and the ALPHA meeting on March 12. Judge Cooperrider holds the meeting with all high school, middle school, all agencies that work with youth and families. Thirty-three people attended this very interactive and productive meeting. Judge Cooperrider goes over every youth in ALPHA and all youth involved in the Juvenile Court programs. The schools and agencies work well with the Juvenile Court and Judge Cooperrider to help all youth succeed.
Judge Cooperrider heard two Children Services cases this week. One child was a year old and an emergency order at 12:01 a.m. on March 24 due to the child being in danger. The child was placed in Foster Care immediately with Perry County Children Services. A separate child was placed with a relative. All parents were ordered to complete a case plan that involves drug and alcohol counseling, mental health counseling and residential treatment and a paternity class.