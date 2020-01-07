Ruth N. Watkins

Ruth N. (Moore) Watkins, 104 years young, of New Lexington, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Facility, New Lexington, Ohio with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 5, 1915 in New Lexington, Ohio, the third child of the late Harry E. and Iva Rader Moore.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was a homemaker for most of her life. A devout Christian and member of the New Lexington Bible Church and regularly attended weekly Bible study.
Ruth lived independently in her own apartment at the local Senior Center until she was 103 years old! During her last year, she lived at the SKLD Nursing Facility and was loving cared for by her daughters and granddaughter, Amy Stalter-Crate.
Loving mother to a son, Douglas (Debbie) Watkins of Reeves, Louisiana; and two daughters, Ruthann Stalter of New Lexington, and Sherry (Douglas) Elson of Zanesville; sister, Jean Edes of Sidney, Montana; also, Ruth was a loving Matriarch of a large extended family of 19 grandchildren, 56-plus great-grandchildren and 20-plus great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her loving husband, David M. Watkins, Sr. in 1961; three sons, Thomas Watkins, David Watkins, Jr. and Donald Paul Watkins; two brothers, Paul Moore and Neal Moore; three sisters, Blanche Clark, Eva Elletson and Gladys Smith; son-in-law, Robert Stalter.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Byrd officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Perry County, P.O. Box 12, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 or SKLD Resident Council Fund, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com