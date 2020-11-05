CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has now moved to a higher health emergency from level two (orange) to level three (red).
The implication of the change means that there is “very high expose and spread of COVID-19” in Pickaway County according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Four increased indicators are behind the determination including new cases per capital (355.8 per 100,000 residents), sustained increase in cases with an average of 8.3 per day on Oct. 21 to 19.4 on Oct. 30, sustained increase in emergency department visits from 1.1 average visits on Oct. 26 to 2.4 on Nov. 1 and sustained increase in outpatient visits, 15.6 average visits on Oct. 24 to 20.1 on Oct. 31.
Residents at a level three are urged to take the following precautions:
• Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.
• Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
• Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.
• Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk.
• Decrease in-person interactions outside the household.
• Consider necessary travel only.
• Limit attending gatherings of any number.
“Until a vaccine is widely available, stopping the spread of COVID-19 is in each of our hands,” Adam Negley, Pickaway County Public Health Director, said. “The above prevention measures are proven to be effective when implemented consistently. Pickaway County Public Health urges all Pickaway County residents to review these guidelines and take immediate steps to protect themselves and those around them.”