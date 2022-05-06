Although a short year when we became a county, fines, licenses and tax collections were made for the balance of the year. On April 30th, 1810 the first money collected came from John Leiby who paid $2.30 for a license to sell retail merchandise until the fourth Monday of July next.
Total monies collected through December 24, 1810, amounted to $2658.01. Of this amount $38.13 allowed vendors to sell their wares for the remainder of the year. The most popular enterprise, retailing liquors and keeping a tavern brought the treasury $72.02.
Daniel Dresbach contributed $184.17 by selling lots. Collections from our few townships brought in another $163.69. The total reported included two bonds, which, if redeemed for violation of the defendants for restraints ordered by the court, would bring $2,200.00 to the county’s treasury.
With a full year in 1811, the county coffers added $2,290.98. Much of this amount was from township collections and the sale of lots in Circleville. Tavern licenses, merchants and ferry boat licenses ranked second in income. Fines and other miscellaneous items made up the rest.
Its difficult to imagine a county operating on such income but times were rough and businesses were just getting a start. Our pioneers’ frugal acts encouraged others to invest in our land and to begin new businesses.
Income to the county treasury is shown in a book from 1810 through 1826 at the Historical and Genealogical Library.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
