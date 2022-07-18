The Pike County Commissioners approved an application and certificate for payment in the amount of $126,351 for a new real time weather and messaging system at the Pike County Airport.
We got funding (through an FFA grant) to put up an Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) system,” Commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “Most airplanes have whatever the correct instrumentation is to read this.” Montgomery explained that when an aircraft gets close enough to the airport the aircraft picks up the system and gives real time information such wind, weather conditions and other information to aide the pilot on approach.
“Lots of times, if you don’t have an AWOS system, pilots will just go too the next airport,” Montgomery said. Montgomery said the maintenance on the system is also expensive with a price tag of close to $10,000 per year. “But inside the FAA (Federal Aviation Association) grant they are going to cover that maintenance,” Montgomery added. Along with $50,000 the county received through Flour a number of years ago and has been holding onto the grant will also pay for the implementation of the system.
“Hopefully it will bring more traffic to the airport, because these pilots can get real time information,” Montgomery said. “If I’m not mistaken, the airport can send messages through it like what gas prices are through an app on your cell phone.”
Montgomery said that other local airports such as the Ross County Airport and the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport (in Minford) already have these systems.
Montgomery also said the airport would be getting new runway lights.
“The lights are out there are really old and need constant maintenance and we are getting new LED lighting,” Montgomery said. The funding for the new lights come from a different FAA grant package.
In other news, Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury discussed a proposed vacation of a number if alleys that run through and individuals property in the Sunfish Creek Road area.
“Part of the issue was, a portion of one of those alleys overlaps Sunfish Creek Road and didn’t want to vacate the portion on Sunfish Creek Road,” Salisbury said.
Salisbury offered the commissioner a number of options of how to move forward with this issue. The commissioners chose to have the county’s legal counsel draft a letter to say after vacate is complete, the abutting land owners, agree that the county remains control of the right away across Sunfish Creek Road.
