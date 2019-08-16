COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will coordinate special deer hunts at eight state nature preserves across the state.
High deer populations continue to impact sensitive habitats at several state nature preserves. In addition to direct browsing of native vegetation by deer, evidence suggests that deer browsing may promote the spread of garlic mustard, a non-native invasive plant which displaces many native Ohio plant species.
Preserve managers will handle hunting applications at the local level. Hunters must attend individual meetings, if they are interested in particular hunts. During those events, hunters can enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5.
Other requirements include:
Hunters must possess a valid 2019-2020 hunting license in order to purchase tickets.
Names will be randomly drawn and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.
Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.
Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.
Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.
Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will again provide both archery and gun hunting opportunities. The Lake Katharine archery hunt will offer hunters two-week blocks of time to hunt. For the Lake Katharine gun hunt, hunters will be drawn for one of the two-day hunts, either December 2-3 or December 5-6, all during the regular statewide gun season. An additional muzzleloader hunt will be offered the first two days of muzzleloader season, Jan. 4-5, 2020.
New this year will be a gun hunt at Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County. It will be conducted in the same manner as the Lake Katharine hunt with hunters being drawn for two-day hunts on either December 2-3 or December 5-6.
Hunts at Davey Woods, Marsh Wetlands, Gott Fen, Gallagher Fen, Goll Woods and Lawrence Woods state nature preserves will be archery-only hunts. Successful lottery winners of these hunts will be offered two-week blocks of time to hunt.
Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing. Please do not mail entry forms.
Hunt locations and meeting dates are as follows:
Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve (Jackson County) – The drawings will be held at the preserve office, located at 1703 Katharine Road, Jackson, 45640 on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Contact Josh Deemer at 740-285-5971 or joshwa.deemer@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve (Hocking County) – The drawings will be held at the preserve office, located at 7211 Bremen Road, Logan, 43138 on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. Contact Levi Miller at 740-380-8918 or levi.miller@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Davey Woods State Nature Preserve (Champaign County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Davey Woods State Nature Preserve parking area, located at 7661 Lonesome Road, St Paris, 43072 on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. Contact Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Gallagher Fen State Nature Preserve (Clark County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Buck Creek State Park office, located at 1976 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield, 45502 on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. Contact Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Marsh Wetlands State Nature Preserve (Portage County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve office, located at 11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville, 44231 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. Contact Adam Wohlever at 330-527-5118 or adam.wohlever@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Gott Fen State Nature Preserve (Portage County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve office, located at 11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville, 44231 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m. Contact Adam Wohlever at 330-527-5118 or adam.wohlever@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Goll Woods State Nature Preserve (Fulton County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the preserve office, located at 26093 County Road F, Archbold, 43502 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. Contact Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
Lawrence Woods State Nature Preserve (Hardin County) – The archery hunt drawing will be held at the preserve parking area, located at 13278 County Road 190, Kenton, 43226 on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Contact Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.state.oh.us to learn more.
