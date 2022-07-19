PIKETON – Piketon Village Council met in regular session, Monday evening, and the first piece of legislation acted on was a resolution approving an agreement for the village to remain in the Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments at the cost of $1,044 per month
“What it is is another year membership in COG,” Piketon mayor Billy Spencer said. “They lowered everybody’s payment by 30 percent. Our payment was $1,440 and is now $1,044.”
The resolution passed by unanimous vote of the four council members present.
“The Council of Governments was created to bring the frontline communities (for the DOE site) under a unified front,” village administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “The members of the COG include: Village of Piketon, Seal Township, Scioto Township, Pike County Commissioners, Pike County Health District and Scioto Valley Local School District. Our frontline communities are directly impacted either by a loss in tax revenue or environmental burden.”
Chandler said that the COG did receive half a million dollars in the FY(fiscal year) 22 appropriations budget and the COG is now able to access that money.
“I have a scope of work of what that half a million dollars will used to do,” Chandler said. “The members of the COG will benefit from that grant and we (the COG) also will be receiving another half a million, so we’ll have a total budget of a million dollars.”
Chandler also mentioned a five million dollar appropriation from DOE coming to the community in someway, shape or form.
“We don’t know if its going to directly to the school or if it will go to the COG, but that five million dollars will be used for to move the school district forward with replacing Zahn’s Corner School.”
In other news, council had the first reading of a resolution to authorize the village to enter into a Brownfield Mediation Program Grant through the Ohio Department of Development concerning the demolition, removal and clean up of the old Piketon High School.
The resolution states that the village will be required to take title of the real property to facilitate the grant as the applicant.
The amount of the grant is $1,116, 864, Scioto Valley District wil be required to provide a local match of 25 percent, which equals the amount of $377,288. The total projects costs comes out to $1,484,132. There are still details of the agreement that must be ironed out between the school district and village.
“There are some things that have to be worked out, but I don’t see anything being unachievable,” Mayor Spencer said. “I think we can work all this out and we can come up with something that is fair to both of us.”
This resolution;s purpose is to authorize the village tp proceed with processes required to enter into the agreement. The resolution will need to go through three readings or the third can be dispensed with by a vote of council.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Piketon Village Council is Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.