Police investigating Circleville man's death

Circleville Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a Circleville man reported missing since May 15.
Police said Donald Anderson, 37, was discovered Wednesday in Fayette County and his car is being reported as stolen.
“The deceased male was confirmed to be Donald Anderson and there are questionable circumstances surrounding his death,” Circleville Police posted to social media.
Police said Anderson was last seen at 8:22 a.m. Saturday, May 14 when he left his home in Circleville. Anderson was supposed to meet family at 6 p.m. in Texas Roadhouse in Grove City, but he never arrived.
Soon after Anderson’s family members reported him as missing around 9:22 a.m. Sunday, May 15, Circleville Police entered his name into a statewide computer system as a missing person, police said.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office notified the Circleville Police Department that deputies had located a deceased male identified as Anderson in their county.
Anderson’s white 2009 Buick Lucerna is still missing and is reported as a stolen vehicle.
Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the death of Anderson should contact the Circleville Police Department at 740-474-8888 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.
