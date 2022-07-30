Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Aug. 1.
• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville.
• Walnut Township Trustee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd, Ashville.
• Jackson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the Township House.
• Pickaway Township Trustees will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 6166 Zane Trail Road at the Township House.
Monday, Aug. 8
The Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 pm on Monday, Aug. 8 in the City Hall, Council Chambers, at 130 S. Court Street, Circleville.
Tuesday, August 9
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council (DAC) meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., August 9 at the American Legion Hall has been cancelled. Instead, DAC will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Scioto Township Service Center
Thursday, Aug. 25
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Jackson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Township House.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
