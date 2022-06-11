Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Saturday, June 11
Circleville Township Trustees will hold a work session at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
Monday, June13
The City of Circleville Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 in the City Administration Office.
Thursday, June 16
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, June 21
The Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet on 7 p.m. June 21 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, June 30
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, July 13
Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 for the 2023 Budget Hearing followed by the Regular Township Meeting at 7:30 P.M.
