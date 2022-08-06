Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Aug. 8
• The Historic District Review Board will meet at 5:30 pm on Monday, Aug. 8 in the City Hall, Council Chambers, at 130 S. Court Street, Circleville.
• Logan Elm Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. August 8 at McDowell Middle School.
• Westfall Local Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the Westfall Elementary Cafetorium at 9391 SR 56 West, Williamsport.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council (DAC) meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., August 9 at the American Legion Hall has been cancelled. Instead, DAC will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
The Circleville City Schools Board of Education will hold a Regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, in the Circleville City Schools, District Office Alumni Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville, Ohio. The meeting will be in open and executive sessions.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
• Library Records Commission meeting of the Pickaway County Library will meet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library, 51 Long Street, Ashville.
• Regular meeting of Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at the Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library, 51 Long Street, Ashville.
Monday, Aug. 15
• Notice is given that the Darby Township Zoning Appeals Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at 12049 London Road for the following Conditional Use Application: Justin Adams is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate a commercial business at 13337 Opossum Road which is located in the Rural Residential District. Sec. 13.03 of the zoning code does not list this as a permitted use. Interested parties are requested to appear and voice their opinions with respect thereto.
• Monroe Township meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at the Monroe Township House in Five Points.
{div dir=”ltr”}Tuesday, Aug. 16{/div}
Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Aug. 22
Teays Valley Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the district’s planing and use of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-B) fund and other federal funds at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in the High School Community Room. BOE will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Jackson Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Township House.
• Monroe Township meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Monroe Township House in Five Points.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Pickaway County District Advisory Council will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Legion Hall, 23363 US 23, Circleville.
