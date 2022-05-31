Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, June 2
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, Scioto Township Service Center.
The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main Street, Chillicothe Ohio. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, or to join the meeting virtually, call 740-775-5030.
Monday, June 6
The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville.
Friday, June 10
Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in a special work session starting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10 at the high school’s Freshman Building (South Campus), room 117, to consider personnel, treasurer items and superintendent items.
Thursday, June 16
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, June 20
Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, June 20 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, June 30
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
