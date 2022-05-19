Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, May 23
The Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 in the High School Community Room.
Walnut Township will hold a Special Meeting to discuss changes to the Zoning Regulations at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd., Ashville.
Thursday, May 26
Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ May Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
Tuesday, May 31
Circleville City Council will not have a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Instead, the committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Wednesday, June 1
Monroe Township meeting dates scheduled at the Monroe Township House: Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m; June 20, 7:30 p.m; July 5, 7:30 p.m; July 18, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 to the Herald’s Community Calendar. The meeting will take place at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville.
