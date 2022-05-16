Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, May 17
Walnut Twp. Zoning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Twp House, Winchester Rd.
The Circleville City Schools Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Circleville City Schools, District Office Alumni Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville, Ohio. The meeting will be held for the consideration of the employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, or compensation of a public employee or official and for the consideration of student services contracts The meeting will be in open and executive session.
Thursday, May 26
Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ May Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
