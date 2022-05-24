Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, May 26
Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ May Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at 200 East High Street, Circleville.
The Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the Board Conference Room at the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center Main Campus, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Friday, May 27
Westfall Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Westfall Elementary cafetorium. The purpose of the special meeting is to approve addendums in the Westfall construction project.
Tuesday, May 31
Circleville City Council will not have a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Instead, the committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Wednesday, June 1
Monroe Township meeting dates scheduled at the Monroe Township House: Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m; June 20, 7:30 p.m; July 5, 7:30 p.m; July 18, 7:30 p.m.
Walnut Township Trustees will met at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Thursday, June 2
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, June 7
Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville.
Thursday, June 16
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, June 20
Scioto Township Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, June 20 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, June 30
Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Scioto Township Service Center.
