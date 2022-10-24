Washed out

Circleville Pumpkin Show Vice President Barry Keller (right) washes out the trash and recycling cans following the Circleville Pumpkin Show last week. Working alongside him were members of the Ohio Christian University and Logan Elm High School baseball teams.

 By STEVEN COLLINS/Circleville Herald Senior Reporter

CIRCLEVILLE — The 115th Annual Circleville Pumpkin Show has come and gone and now organizers take a moment to reflect before gathering themselves to start planning for next year.

