Rachel Susan “Susie” Noble, 80, of New Holland, Ohio died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe where she had been a patient since November 16.
Susie was born March 5, 1942, in Circleville, Ohio to John and Mary Stevenson Duvall. She was a 1960 graduate of Circleville High School and lived most of her life in Williamsport and New Holland.
Before her retirement, she was activities director at the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center.
Susie was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union; the New Holland Lions Club; the Red Hat Society and Fayette County Commission on Aging. She enjoyed line dancing, flowers and gardening. She loved taking care of people, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On September 14, 1962, she married Martin Daniel “Marty” Noble. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2006. She was also preceded by four brothers, John, Bill, Tom and Don Duvall.
Susie is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ted and Melinda Noble of Greenfield, Jeff and Michelle Noble of Washington Court House and Chris and Michelle Noble of New Holland; eight grandchildren, Miranda (Ronald) Morris, Ashely Noble, Matthew Noble, Meloney George, Becka Baxla, Garritt George, Jessa Baxla and Keara Baxla; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Brenda Duvall of Tyler Texas; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Duvall of Grove City and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Larry Doss, minister at New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
