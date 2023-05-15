Ralph Jacobs of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 while hospitalized at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Ralph (also known as PeeWee) was one of seven children born on a small farm in Circleville to Orville and Cecile Jacobs. Ralph met the love of his life, Karen Binkley in 1959. They were married in 1962 and spent the next 61 years building a life together, raising a family, working hard and simply enjoying life.
Together they raised three children, Ralph (everyone called him Mike), Brian and Melissa. They were also instrumental in raising two of their grandchildren, Eric and Lindsey. Ralph attended Circleville High School and served in the U.S. Army in Texas and Germany. He retired from General Motors in 1998 after 30 years of service. He spent most of his remaining years working with his son-in-law at Pickaway Mechanical Systems. For several years, Ralph helped with the Circleville Adopt-A-Family organization.
Besides family events, get togethers and vacations, in his spare time Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing with his grandchildren, playing cards, mushroom hunting, hanging out with friends at Eagles and telling tall tales with his buddy (and brother-in-law) Ron Binkley. Ralph was always there to make sure his family had what it needed or to do anything they needed done.
Family or friend, Ralph and Karen made everyone feel welcome in their home. Most of all, Ralph was a caring, generous, loving and genuinely a good and nice man. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son Ralph “Mike” Jacobs, his brothers Orville “Bus” Jacobs, Robert “Bob” Jacobs, Rick Jacobs and brother-in-law Lester Brooks. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years Karen Jacobs, his son Brian (Sheila Montgomery) Jacobs of Circleville, daughter Melissa (Drew) Skillman of Dublin, sisters Louise Heartstedt of Georgia, Carolyn Brooks and Joyce (Mick) Dumm of Circleville, seven grandchildren Eric (Heather) Jacobs, Lindsey (David) Harr, Leah (Doug) Sprankle, Jessica (Danny) Gardiner, Danielle Skillman, Greg and Timothy Jacobs. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. People are welcome to call one hour before the service. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
