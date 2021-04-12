RIO GRANDE — After suffering the rarest of home losses in game one of Friday’s doubleheader against Asbury, University of Rio Grande junior Taylor Webb wasn’t about to let lightning strike the same spot twice in game two against the Eagles.
The Willow Wood, Ohio native lined a one-out, run-scoring single to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the RedStorm a 2-1 walk-off win in River States Conference play at Rio Softball Park.
Webb’s game-winner backed a strong pitching performance by freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH), who allowed four hits, a walk and one run while striking out nine in a complete game effort.
The dramatic victory came on the heels of a 4-1 win by Asbury in the opening game - Rio Grande’s first regular season conference home loss since a 7-3 setback at the hands of Carlow University in the second game of a doubleheader on April 14, 2015, a span of 48 consecutive games.
The RedStorm finished the day at 22-11 overall and 7-1 in league play as a result of the split.
Asbury moved to 13-17 overall and 5-3 inside the RSC after the game two loss.
Rio Grande took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap thanks to a solo home run by freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) - the first of her collegiate career - and the lead held up behind Campolo until the Eagles tied things up on a two-out RBI single by Olivia Judy in the sixth inning.
Rio’s winning rally in the seventh inning came against Ally Moore, the last of three Asbury pitchers and the arm which stifled the RedStorm offense in game one.
Sophomore Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) led off with an infield single and moved all the way to third after junior Shelby Schmitt’s (Fairfield, OH) sacrifice bunt to third was thrown away for an error. Brisker struck out for the first out of the inning, but Webb jumped on Moore’s first pitch and lined a clean single to left which plated Risner with the game-winner.
Webb finished 2-for-4, while junior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) had a pair of doubles.
Jenni Beasley had two hits, including a double, in a losing cause for Asbury.
Moore suffered the loss, allowing two hits and a run in 1/3 of an inning.
Moore tossed a three-hitter and walked one in the opener, while allowing an unearned run.
The run came in the bottom of the first inning after Asbury parlayed a hit and three Rio errors into a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first.
Madison Moss added a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the second to set what proved to be the final score.
Senior Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH) drove home the lone RedStorm run, while freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) had two of Rio’s three hits.
Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) - the reigning RSC Pitcher of the Week - pitched well but was the hard luck loser. She allowed seven hits, a walk and two earned runs in a complete game effort.
Moss finished 2-for-4 for AU, while Taylor Enlow and Harley Wagoner also had two hits each in the winning effort.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Monday afternoon when it hosts Midway University.
First pitch for game one is slated for 3 p.m.