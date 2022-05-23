By now, nearly every starter on the New York Yankees dynasty that won four World Series titles in six years (1996, 1998-2000) has written a memoir. Paul O’Neill, the sweet-single leftie who over the course of his 17-year major league career in Cincinnati and New York rapped 2,107 hits, now has two.
“Me and My Dad” (2003) told the story of how O’Neill’s father fostered his love of the game. “Swing and a Hit” isn’t as heavy on the biography, but like a well-honed baseball swing, it repeats itself again and again.
“My best and most comfortable approach was to swing so that I connected with the top half of the baseball, not the lower half, and not trying to swing under the baseball,” he writes on page three. He repeats that fact countless more times in the next 239 pages, so that by the end there is no doubt how he feels about the current generation of power hitters who often either strike out or hit a home run.
As a broadcaster on the regional sports network owned by the Yankees (YES), he’s smart enough not to criticize current players, but it’s obvious that he finds all those uppercut swings if not offensive, then at least distasteful. Writing about former manager Lou Piniella’s criticism that he “didn’t have the temperament to be a 40-home-run hitter,” O’Neill says: “To even dream of bashing 40 homers, my average would have to suffer and that would have made me go ballistic.”
The best parts of the book are the behind-the-scenes stories, but there aren’t nearly enough. Here’s O’Neill writing about the indoor batting cage under the right-field stands in the old Yankee Stadium, where he and former Yankees captain Don Mattingly would go to practice their swings: “The blue paint seemed to peel off the walls in this room a little more each day. There were cracks in the ceiling… But for me and Cap, this modest, dingy place was our sanctuary.”
