Thank you to all the buyers at the fair who purchased the 4-H Market Animals. Makayla Lange won Grand Champion Market Chickens at the 2022 Pickaway County Fair. She is the daughter of Susan and Daryl Lange of Commercial Point. She attends Ohio University in Athens. The buyers are pictured above, Corky-Q Bourbon Chicken, Z & K Excavating, Bullen’s Food and Games and Friend of Greater Ohio Showman Assoc.
During last year's fair, Bailey Grady won Class 3 market lambs and Reserve Grand Champion market lamb. A longtime 4-H member of Saltcreek Livestock, Grady plays travel softball in her off time. She is the daughter of Chase and Amy Grady. Grady.
Isabelle Capsel’s won a ribbon for Reserve Champion born and raised market lamb at the Pickaway County Fair. She is a member of Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club
Submitted photo
