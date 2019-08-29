Friday

High School Football

Miami Trace at Circleville, 7 p.m.

Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.

Chillicothe at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.

Independence at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.

Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Kenyon, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Circleville, Logan Elm at Unioto Invitational, 10 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 10 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Miami Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 2:45 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Bexley Invitational (Westchester), 1 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Teays Valley at Westerville North Invitational, 8 a.m.

College Women's Soccer

Ohio Christian at Campbellsville, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian vs. Cin. Christian (11 a.m) and Pikeville (3 p.m.)

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.

Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

College Men's Soccer

Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

