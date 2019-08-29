Friday
High School Football
Miami Trace at Circleville, 7 p.m.
Zane Trace at Logan Elm, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe at Teays Valley, 7 p.m.
Independence at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m.
Westfall at Madison-Plains, 7 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Kenyon, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
High School Volleyball
Circleville, Logan Elm at Unioto Invitational, 10 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 10 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Miami Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 2:45 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Bexley Invitational (Westchester), 1 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Teays Valley at Westerville North Invitational, 8 a.m.
College Women's Soccer
Ohio Christian at Campbellsville, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian vs. Cin. Christian (11 a.m) and Pikeville (3 p.m.)
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.
Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.