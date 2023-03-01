CIRCLEVILLE — Wednesday was Doug Baker day in the City of Circleville.
Baker, 72, is closing up shop at Sharff's Fashion in Circleville after more than 45 years. Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy presented Baker with a proclamation naming Wed. March 1 as "Doug Baker Day."
McIlroy spoke about Baker calling him important to him, joking that he's bought 40 shirts from Sharrfs like the one that he was wearing.
"Circleville would not be as good of a place as it is without a store like this and without Doug," McIlroy said. "When I came into office I asked him for his opinion and what he was seeing as a shop owner. He would be very honest with me and talked to me."
McIlroy said initiatives to get the truck traffic out of downtown Circleville were something Baker shared was important.
"I took that literally and I started talking to my staff," he said. "This came from Doug and I appreciate that. He didn't have to tell me that but he was honest and always looked out for the best for downtown Circleville."
The proclimation, in part, reads
"Doug made a substantial contribution to the continued growth of downtown Circleville; and Doug’s hard work, dedication and enthusiasm has been a remarkable gift to the City of Circleville."
Baker spoke about his wife, his staff and his mentor in his remarks.