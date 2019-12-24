agate Sharrett at Pickerington Central Dec 24, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 179;14;7;2;2 Wins;OCC titles;Regional titles;State runner-up;State titles sports@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Latest e-Edition Circleville Herald Eedition Circleville Herald For the Record Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Dec 19, 2019 The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece. Ashville Police Department Dec 18, 2019 Monday, Dec. 9 Ashville Police Department Dec 12, 2019 Monday, Dec. 2 Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Dec 12, 2019 The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece. Circleville Police Report Dec 6, 2019 Dec. 5 more for the record >>> Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists