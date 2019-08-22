Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.