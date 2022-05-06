Sports Round-up

Saturday, May 7

Baseball

Circleville vs Adena, 11 a.m.

Softball

Circleville — Gahanna Lincoln Showcase

Monday, May 9

Baseball

Circleville vs Berne Union (Rescheduled form 4/9), 5:15 p.m.

Westall vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Track

Westfall vs. Zane Trace, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Track

MSL Prelims (@ TV), 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Amanda Clearcreek, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Logan Elm vs Berne Un, 5:15

Westfall vs. West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments