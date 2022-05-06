Sports schedules May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sports Round-upSaturday, May 7BaseballCircleville vs Adena, 11 a.m.SoftballCircleville — Gahanna Lincoln ShowcaseMonday, May 9BaseballCircleville vs Berne Union (Rescheduled form 4/9), 5:15 p.m.Westall vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m.TrackWestfall vs. Zane Trace, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, May 10TrackMSL Prelims (@ TV), 4:30 p.m.Teays Valley vs Amanda Clearcreek, 4:30 p.m.BaseballLogan Elm vs Berne Un, 5:15Westfall vs. West Jefferson, 5 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Softball Round-up Resheduled Adena Gahanna Lincoln Showcase Schedule Amanda Clearcreek Logan Elm Berne Un Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now VA Secretary visits Chillicothe VA with Brown, Portman Turning the building nobody wanted into the place to be Uptown Circleville presents two ideas to Council committee Commissioners hear update on Chipmunk solar project; resident on Circleville solar project New school building taking shape at Logan Elm Trending Recipes