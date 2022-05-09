Sports schedules May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sports Round-upTuesday, May 10TrackMSL Prelims (@ TV), 4:30 p.m.Teays Valley vs Amanda Clearcreek, 4:30 p.m.BaseballLogan Elm vs Berne Un, 5:15Westfall vs. West Jefferson, 5 p.m.Wednesday, May 11BaseballAmanda-Clearcreek vs Westfall, 5:15Thursday, May 12BaseballCircleville vs. Unioto, 5:15Friday, May 13BaseballCircleville vs Westfall, 5:15Logan-Elm vs Sheridan, 5 Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now VA Secretary visits Chillicothe VA with Brown, Portman Uptown Circleville presents two ideas to Council committee Commissioners hear update on Chipmunk solar project; resident on Circleville solar project DuPont opens new production line Straight-line damage property in northeastern Pickaway County Trending Recipes