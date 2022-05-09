Sports Round-up

Tuesday, May 10

Track

MSL Prelims (@ TV), 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley vs Amanda Clearcreek, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Logan Elm vs Berne Un, 5:15

Westfall vs. West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Baseball

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Westfall, 5:15

Thursday, May 12

Baseball

Circleville vs. Unioto, 5:15

Friday, May 13

Baseball

Circleville vs Westfall, 5:15

Logan-Elm vs Sheridan, 5

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments