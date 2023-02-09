Normally when a 12-year-old competes in sports with high school juniors and seniors, they don’t stand a chance. However for Avery Hines, none of that mattered as she beat them all, taking first place at the Ohio Civilian Marksmanship Program 3PAR State Championship last month.
Hines shoots both the precision and sporter air rifle. On the morning of the state competition she shot the precision rifle in the 60 standing portion of the competition. In the afternoon she shot the sporter rifle in the three positions. Because of her score she then went on to the final round to shoot for the state title.
“During the finals I was freaking out because I was in next to last place,” Hines said about how she was feeling during her final competition.
In air rifle the athletes shoot 10 meters away from the target and aim for targets that are worth up to 10 points. In a competition an athlete will shoot 60 shots, 20 in each position, prone, standing, and kneeling. The points from each position are then added up to determine the athlete’s score. A perfect score would be 600 points. In order to reach the national competition an athlete must win or qualify in the state and regional competitions.
Hines shoots with the Pickaway Diablo’s Jr. Competitive Marksmanship Club that practices in Circleville.
She started shooting with the club almost two years ago after a member of the club who went to her church told her about it. Her mom, Aubrey Hines, said Avery was never a sports kid until she found shooting.
“When she found this shooting sport everything just clicked, and it’s been amazing to watch her grow and compete,” Aubrey said.
The team is coached by Pat Cherry, a former coach of the Ohio State University shooting team, and Gary Fetter. They met when they both worked at AMVETS and Cherry asked Fetter if he would be interested in starting a rifle team, and even though Fetter had no experience, he said yes. Pat’s son, Shannon Cherry, joined the team about four years ago.
Avery’s coaches describe her as very coachable and dedicated to the sport.
“She’s getting into coaching a little bit by helping her little brother,” Fetter said. “Which will only help her as well.”
The coaches also said Avery does an excellent job helping her teammates.
She was also thrown for a loop in the final round because they changed the way they normally did the scoring.
For the final event, the shooters shot 30 in the prone position, 30 in kneeling, and 20 in standing. They shot one shot at a time and were eliminated one by one until there was winner. Avery started in first place, then fell to seventh place in the second position, but got back to first place after her performance in standing.
So, how did she feel when they announced she won the state competition?
“I was so excited.”
Her coaches credit her ability to keep her composure for her success.
“She is able to keep her composure, forget the last shot, refocus, and move on to the next shot,” Fetter said. “Her standing shooting is better than most other kids.”
Next up for Avery is the Regional competition which takes place in April, her first ever Regional appearance. She said she will continue to practice the same way she always does, whether it’s for a regular competition or for Regionals. But don’t let that fool you, she is still dedicated to her craft.
“About a month ago, we brought supplies home and we built a shooting range in my living room that goes into my dining room,” Avery said.
When asked how her parents reacted to that, she laughed and said they were okay with it.
Get to know more about Avery:
Q: Outside of shooting, what do you enjoy doing?
A: I am in the Madison Livewires 4-H club.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Steak
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Anything sour
Q: Favorite subject in school?
A: Math/ algebra
Q: What is your favorite part of shooting?
A: I like the teamwork and how everybody always helps each other.
Q: Do you know what you want to do after high school?
A: I want to be a vet