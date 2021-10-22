CRICLEVILLE— The year was 1970. The place, Circleville, Ohio. The feat? An undefeated season!
Circleville High School honored the 1970 football team on Friday before their game against Liberty Union. The team went 10-0 in the 1970 season and finished No. 3 in the state. All players and coaches were represented on Friday, either in person or through loved ones of those who have passed on.
The reunion was originally supposed to be held in 2020, the 40th anniversary of the season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to this year.
Smiles abounded as old friends and teammates caught up before kickoff. Several players mentioned how much the team’s success came down to the camaraderie.
“The companionship, the camaraderie of the team. Everybody got together, even the coaches,” Said Gary Mogan, a sophomore on the 1970 team.
The current Circleville program is far from undefeated, but the 1970 players still have hope that the program they played for will find glory again.