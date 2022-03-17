2022 boys’ track and field roster
Brandt Blosser — Freshman
Landon Covell — Sophomore
Wyatt Detty — Sophomore
Drew Dossman — Sophomore
Jacob Durr — Sophomore
Caidyn Garee — Freshman
Caden Hill — Freshman
Seth Loel — Freshman
Reese Marshall — Freshman
Keller Mcnear — Sophomore
Landon Mills — Freshman
Cade Nye — Senior
Tyler Philiopoulos — Sophomore
Aidan Rich — Sophomore
Robert Rowland IV — Senior
Griffin Sahr — Senior
Alex Shrider — Sophomore
Peter Smith — Freshman
Travis Spence — Freshman
Logan Stevens — Freshman
Dalton Stump — Sophomore
Nick Wall — Senior
Jonny Weaver — Senior
Colton Westhoven — Freshman
2022 girls’ track and field roster
Allie Buckner — Sophomore
Grace Davis — Sophomore
Lily Dennis — Sophomore
Bea Jerez — Sophomore
Addy Jones — Senior
Emma Kern — Freshman
Hortense Keromnes — Senior
Allie Leist — Freshman
Maddie Marshall — Junior
Olivia Nixon — Junior
Autumn Parry — Junior
Karlee Parry — Junior
Chloe Parsons — Freshman
Addy Pugh — Sophomore
Lily Sastre — Senior
Madison Shade — Sophomore
Sara Sharp — Senior
Maddie Shively — Sophomore
Carly Spence — Senior
Rachel Weaver — Sophomore