2022 boys’ track and field roster

Brandt Blosser — Freshman

Landon Covell — Sophomore

Wyatt Detty — Sophomore

Drew Dossman — Sophomore

Jacob Durr — Sophomore

Caidyn Garee — Freshman

Caden Hill — Freshman

Seth Loel — Freshman

Reese Marshall — Freshman

Keller Mcnear — Sophomore

Landon Mills — Freshman

Cade Nye — Senior

Tyler Philiopoulos — Sophomore

Aidan Rich — Sophomore

Robert Rowland IV — Senior

Griffin Sahr — Senior

Alex Shrider — Sophomore

Peter Smith — Freshman

Travis Spence — Freshman

Logan Stevens — Freshman

Dalton Stump — Sophomore

Nick Wall — Senior

Jonny Weaver — Senior

Colton Westhoven — Freshman

2022 girls’ track and field roster

Allie Buckner — Sophomore

Grace Davis — Sophomore

Lily Dennis — Sophomore

Bea Jerez — Sophomore

Addy Jones — Senior

Emma Kern — Freshman

Hortense Keromnes — Senior

Allie Leist — Freshman

Maddie Marshall — Junior

Olivia Nixon — Junior

Autumn Parry — Junior

Karlee Parry — Junior

Chloe Parsons — Freshman

Addy Pugh — Sophomore

Lily Sastre — Senior

Madison Shade — Sophomore

Sara Sharp — Senior

Maddie Shively — Sophomore

Carly Spence — Senior

Rachel Weaver — Sophomore

