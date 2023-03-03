featured 2023 Boys' Bowling MSL Awards By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team took home second in the Mid-State League (MSL) final standings. Logan Elm bowler Lance Berard was voted as the Player of the Year with a series of 709.Final standings1 Hamilton Township 35482 Teays Valley 32983 Logan Elm 26224 Circleville 25415 Fisher Catholic 2373League Champion: Teays ValleyChampionship Coach: Nick BolyardPlayer of the Year: Lance Berard — Logan Elm (709 Series)First TeamFirst Name, Last Name, Year, SchoolLance Berard Sr. Logan ElmSam Rodgers Fr. Teays ValleySecond TeamZavier Gest Jr. Teays ValleyJullian Cunningham Jr. Teays ValleyLukas Dunbar Sr. Teays ValleyHonorable MentionMatthew Fullen Sr. Logan ElmJustin Vance Sr. CirclevilleCael Noble Fr. Circleville Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Bowling School Systems Christianity Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes